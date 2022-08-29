SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – To help some kids feel safe walking or riding to class, police are making their presence known with a new initiative called safe passage.

“Helping to ensure the safety of our children is the number one priority for our police officers,” Salt Lake City Police chief Mike Brown said.

Starting Tuesday, you’ll see officers at Backman Elementary, Jackson Elementary and Horizonte Instruction and Training center.

Officers will be on foot, on bikes and on motorcycles patrolling the schools in the morning to help kids feel safe.

“When kids come out to walk to school they’re going to see officers standing there walking with them. I’m sure a few will hold hands and they’ll talk and have a good time,” Chief Brown said.

At Backman Elementary, school officials said the busy road and the surrounding homeless population is what students and parents worry about most.

“I think it’s often times situations involving the unsheltered or the homeless. We’ve had instances where there’s been drug paraphernalia where people have camping out or kinda changing or public bathing,” Backman Elementary School principal Matthew Teitter said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the initiative is a preventative measure. She said the area is seeing crime decrease.

“Crime is down 16% year to date, our work though is never done, there is no acceptable amount of crime in this city,” Mayor Mendenhall said.

But officials says they want parents, caretakers and kids to know they’re listening to their concerns about the area and they’re making sure students are safe.

“We want to make everyone feel like they can come here without any incident or issues and so that’s the idea, it’s preventative,” Teitter said.

After the first two weeks of school are over SCLDP said they’ll come to schools when needed.