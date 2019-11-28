Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Scarfs in the Park

News
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

6 restaurants open on Thanksgiving serving up all the traditional favorites

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 restaurants open on Thanksgiving serving up all the traditional favorites"

Long lines likely at Salt Lake International

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long lines likely at Salt Lake International"

Woman sees late father in ultrasound

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman sees late father in ultrasound"

Trump vows he won't change the name of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump vows he won't change the name of Thanksgiving"

*Warning graphic for some* Horse dragged behind pickup

Thumbnail for the video titled "*Warning graphic for some* Horse dragged behind pickup"

Hawaii man arrested for 'extreme stalking' and interstate threats against Utah family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii man arrested for 'extreme stalking' and interstate threats against Utah family"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories