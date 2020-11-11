Sardine Canyon closed due to snow

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, say the mouth of Sardine Canyon is closed Wednesday due to snow.

Crews say estimated clearance time is around 1 p.m.

Road weather

NB US 91 Closed thru Sardine Cyn (MP 2-17), Box Elder Co.

Use Alt

Est. Clearance Time: 1:00 PM

— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 11, 2020

