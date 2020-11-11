Sardine Canyon closed due to snow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, say the mouth of Sardine Canyon is closed Wednesday due to snow.

Crews say estimated clearance time is around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics