Rescue teams save men stranded on Mount Timpanogos in freezing conditions

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Three men experienced hypothermia and one, severe frostbite on his hands after they became stranded on Mount Timpanogos on Monday evening, according to a press release from the Utah County Sherriff’s Office.

The men had left the Grove Creek trailhead on Monday morning. On the way down, darkness and freezing temperatures made conditions too dangerous to descend the mountain, according to the release.

The Utah County Sherriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team responded to a call for help, which came in around 6:45 p.m. on Monday evening. The three men, ages 19, 20, and 21, told officials they were freezing and stuck near the top of the mountain. The Search and Rescue crew worked with helicopter crews from the Department of Health and Safety and LifeFlight to rescue the men, the release states.

A helicopter from the Department of Public Safety dropped a package to the men, which included hand warmers, snacks, and a two-way radio since their cell phone only had 11 percent battery.

The crew hoisted the men one at a time into the helicopter and transported them to the command post. Paramedics at the Pleasant Grove Fire Department evaluated the men, and one was taken to the hospital. The three men were off the mountain by 10:40 p.m.

Utah County Sherriff’s Office offered a warning that when making such trips, it is important to come prepared with enough gear for an overnight stay should conditions require it.

Search and Rescue officials usually have those stranded in similar conditions in the summer months wait until morning when it is safer to fly, but the freezing conditions required immediate action.

