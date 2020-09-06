Fire Update: Sanpete neighborhood evacuation order lifted. Road stays closed

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – UPDATE 9 pm Saturday September 5: The evacuation order has been lifted. The north Indian Ridge road will stay closed.

A Sanpete County Sheriff’s tweet says:

“great work by firefighters, air resources and cooperative winds. All evacuations are lifted. The north Indian Ridge road will remain closed through the night.”

A new wildfire in Sanpete County that started Saturday afternoon is threatening homes, and residents are ordered to evacuate.

The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office says the Indian Ridge Fire started just before 6 p.m. Saturday and has burned 10-plus acres on the Red Ridge in Indianola.

Residents of the nearby Indian Ridge subdivision are being evacuated, while the Elk Ridge subdivision is in a pre-evacuation mode.

Windy conditions, high temperatures and steep terrain are making fire fighting efforts difficult for firefighters. The fire is burning in grass and sagebrush.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no structures have been burned. This is a developing story. ABC4 News will continue to update the information as it becomes available.