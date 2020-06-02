SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man is in custody for the murder of a 73-year-old man in Sanpete County.
According to a post on the Sanpete County Sheriff”s Office Facebook page, the suspect, 32-year-old Michael Hartnell called police just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.
“Hartnell stated he had killed someone and wanted to turn himself in,” the Facebook post stated.
When officers arrived they found the victim, Joseph Vallejo dead inside a home in Fairview on Cobble Ridge Road.
Hartnell was arrested and transported to the Sanpete County Jail where he’s booked on charges related to murder.
Police did not release a motive.
