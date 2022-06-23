ELKO COUNTY, Nevada (ABC4) – A resident of Sandy was killed on the morning of June 14 after being ejected from their vehicle in a car crash that occurred in Elko County, Nev., roughly seven miles south of West Wendover.

Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the victim as 45-year-old Gennady Sarkisov of Sandy, Utah.

According to police, a white Suzuki Grand Vitara utility vehicle was traveling north on US-93A in the northbound travel lane at 5:30 a.m. The vehicle allegedly crossed over the highway’s center line into the southbound travel lane, veering off the roadway to the left.

Police say the driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate before it struck a paddle marker, continuing back across the roadway, and coming to a stop on its side on the right side of the road.

Law enforcement says the driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The adult passenger was transported for medical treatment for injuries.

Police records say both occupants had not been wearing a seat belt prior to the crash, and impairment is suspected as a contributing factor.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).