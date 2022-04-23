SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sandy City Police Department is searching for two individuals suspected of firearm accessory theft that occurred on April 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Suspect one has been described as a Hispanic man standing at 5’8″ and weighing around 200 pounds, while suspect two has been described as a Hispanic man standing at 5’8″ weighing around 250 pounds.

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a Gray Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary permit tag and a small hole in the rear side of the passengers window.

The suspects allegedly stole a pistol laser and pistol flashlight.

Anyone with information on the suspects of this case please contact the Sandy Police Department at 801-799-3000.