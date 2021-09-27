Sandy man charged after shooting SWAT officer in the face

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy man has been charged with seven felonies after shooting an officer in the face.

51-year-old Sean De Jesus Darragh has been charged with discharge of a firearm,

two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

Charging documents show the SWAT team was serving a search warrant at Darragh’s apartment near West Harrison Street on Sept. 8 when Darragh shot the officer.

Upon entry officers shouted, “Police serving a search warrant” where Sgt. Greg Moffitt entered the apartment as the first shield and was hit in the right forearm and right cheek of his face, according to charging documents.

Sgt. Moffitt was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet which was then lodged in his neck.

Charging documents show another officer, who entered as shield cover, observed from a convex mirror mounted across from the entryway, Darragh draw a firearm from his holster and shoot in the direction of SWAT officers.

During a search of the apartment, officers found two firearms, both of which had been previously stolen, 69.2 grams of Methamphetamine, three grams of heroin, packaging material, scales, and pipes, all consistent with drug distribution according to court documents.

Darragh was sentenced to probation back in Oct. 2020 on charges of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. His probation was terminated less than two months before this incident in July.

Prosecutors have requested that Darragh be held without bail.