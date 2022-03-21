SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest on Sunday.

Sandy Police have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Charles Oshodi.

Police first responded to a hang-up call from an apartment in Sandy. Upon arriving, officers say a nine-year-old boy opened the door, revealing his mother, the victim, sitting on the stairs.

Police say she was bleeding from her face and chest areas.

Officers say the incident happened when the suspect, Oshodi, used a chair to jam the doorway and cornered the victim in a room. Oshodi forced the woman to sit down in the chair while he grabbed a knife from the kitchen sink.

The knife was described as a “silver blade that was six inches long and two to three inches wide,” according to police reports.

The victim says Oshodi began threatening to stab her while wielding the knife before actually stabbing her in the face and chest.

When approaching Oshodi in the residence, officers witnessed him going into the kitchen and popping a handful of pills from a nearby jacket pocket.

As officers tried apprehending him, he was uncooperative, fighting back and spitting on three officers while he was being arrested.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in Murray with stab wounds. During police questioning, the victim says Oshodi is her live-in boyfriend who she has been fighting with for over a week.

Police say Oshodi has also threatened others in the community with a machete in the past week before this incident.

Oshodi has been arrested six charges including domestic violence in the presence of a child, murder, propelling a substance/object at an officer, and interfering with an arresting officer.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.