SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Sandy Fire Department went door to door knocking to wake up residents in an apartment after spotting smoke in the building, according to Sandy Fire Chief Deputy Ryan McConaghie.

Sandy Fire spotted smoke coming from Liberty Heights Apartments at 2:51 a.m. on Mar. 5. Authorities called dispatch to notify them and began knocking on doors to wake residents up to evacuate the building.

The fire lasted 45 minutes and affected 8 of the 12 apartments with four of them receiving the most damage. The fire also went through the attic and the roof, causing $750k in damage throughout the complex.

Fortunately, everyone was evacuated by authorities leading to no deaths or severe injuries. However, one resident and two Sandy police officers are being treated for smoke inhalation and one firefighter received minor injuries.

The Sandy Fire and Police Departments were aided by Murray Fire, Draper Fire, and the Unified Police Department. The apartment complex is located on 8176 S. 1300 E in Sandy.