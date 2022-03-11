SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy Fire Captain has been arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly recording teen girls and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

Officials have identified the suspect as Clinton McKee, 45, of Salt Lake County.

Authorities first received a cyber tip in Jan. 2022 of child sexual abuse material being uploaded and distributed from an account traced back to McKee.

That information was forwarded to the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC).

On March 10, the ICAC Task Force searched McKee’s residence with a warrant.

When authorities questioned McKee, he admitted to viewing and distributing the illicit material to other users. He also admitted to using search terms containing the words “teen” and “voyeur” while searching for the child abuse material.

Authorities discovered McKee hid also cameras inside a home business space where teenage girls would undress. McKee said he kept those videos for his own viewing pleasure, arresting document state.

The Sandy Police Department released a statement on Friday saying:

“Sandy City Officials were saddened to learn Sandy Fire Department Captain Clinton McKee was the subject of an open criminal investigation by the Utah Attorney General’s office. Captain McKee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an administrative investigation into the allegation of criminal conduct. Sandy City leadership and staff are committed to complete transparency and will cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s office regarding their investigation.”

McKee has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.