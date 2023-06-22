SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill presented Sandy Police Detective Cori Biggs with the Community Justice Award for her tireless work over three years on the child abuse homicide case involving the death of 6-year-old Norlin Cruz.

Cori Biggs worked long and hard to see the case through to the end. She was dedicated to seeing justice done for Norlin. Gill noted her ability to gather additional evidence and follow up was part of the successful prosecution of Norlin’s mother for his death.

Gill explained this is not an award given annually, “It is only awarded when someone or some agency or person does something that we as an office see that is not only merely above and beyond, but it captures the essence of community justice.”

Gill, at times emotional, recounted the horrific details of the death of the boy before announcing that in remembrance of Norlin they would be creating the Norlin Cruz Child Advocacy Award. “Through that award Norlin will never be forgotten,” Gill said. “He will be remembered for the full life he should have had and would have had.” He explained the award will be given to someone who fights for and advocates for children.

In February 2019 Sandy Police responded to a call about an unresponsive child. The call quickly escalated to a homicide with the death of the child, in what Gill said was the most disturbing child abuse case he had ever seen.

Reyna Elizabeth Flores Rosales was later sentenced to five years to life in prison for reckless child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony, one to 15 years each for two counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony, and zero to five years for reckless aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony.

At the time of her sentencing, Gill was quoted as saying, “No amount of time will be long enough for the crime this defendant committed and the manner in which she did it.”