Sandy daycare shut down after police find meth during search for child porn

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy daycare has been shut down due to methamphetamine contamination on Monday.

Sandy City Police say a warrant involving new suspicions of child porn was served by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC) at a home operating as a daycare in Sandy.

In the process of serving the warrant, authorities discovered methamphetamine present in the home. Upon discovering the illicit drugs, the daycare was shut down by the health department.

The home where the search warrant was being served is also the same home where two people previously charged with sexual exploitation, Kadence Pinder and Marcus Strebel, currently reside.

Pinder also runs a YouTube account where she currently has almost 4,000 subscribers.

Back in February 2021, Pinder was charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and Strebel was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Both were also charged with possession of 125 child porn images and videos involving pre-teen boys being sexually abused, charging documents show.

At the time of the charges, the pretrial agreement for Pinder specified that she could not reside in the Sandy home, but was ordered to live with her mother in Midvale. During Monday’s search warrant, the suspect was discovered violating that agreement.

The original charges of child pornography was first discovered after Google filed a CyberTip on December 2, 2019 reporting that one of their users had uploaded child pornography to their account. On December 7, 2019, Google filed a second CyberTip that the same user had uploaded child pornography, according to charging documents.

The user account was later identified as Pinder’s account. After interviewing Pinder and Strebel, authorities realized both individuals had been guilty of viewing or downloading child pornography.

Search warrants were issued for the suspects’ phones and according to a probable cause statement, there were roughly 125 images of child pornography found on Pinder’s phone.

The owner of the daycare is not under investigation at this time, only the two residents of the home. Pinder’s pretrial conference is set for Dec. 10 and Strebel’s pretrial is set for Dec. 13.