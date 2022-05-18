SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This Saturday, May 21, Sam’s Club is excited to host the first sampling event since samples were brought back to the warehouse club in June 2021. 

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sam’s Club in Salt Lake City will be hosting a massive sampling event with more than double the number of samples normally offered on a Saturday. Membership holders will have the opportunity to try some of the store’s new summer favorites, including 18 new offerings. 

According to representatives of Sam’s Club, a few of the new offerings being sampled include:

  • Pineapple Jalapeno Popper Dip
  • Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Dip
  • Hawaiian Style Chicken Teriyaki
  • Strawberry Lemonade Cake Balls
  • Churro Colossal Cookie
  • Churro Bar Cake
  • Smoothies and Protein Shakes
