Salvation Army delivers 800 Thanksgiving meals

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Around 800 Thanksgiving meals were prepared today for families in need by the Salvation Army.

For some of the volunteers, it’s an annual tradition.

The organization says this Thanksgiving makes the 23rd consecutive year 30 members of The Cline Family prepared and delivered meals.

The Eichers have also made helping others an annual tradition. “We’ve been doing this for about 15 years as a family,” Sierra Eichers said.

“You can’t really put words to it,” said Ron Eichers. “It’s just amazing to be that person that brings a little bit of light to their day. Some of them really depend on it. That’s how they’re going to feed their families today.”

This year is especially hard for those in need due to the pandemic.

“A lot of them are people who are shut in,” said Cpt. Rob Lawler of the Salvation Army. “They may get regular meal distributions through another program that maybe isn’t operating on Thanksgiving.”

To receive a meal, all recipients had to do was call and ask for one.

In accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols, drivers left meals on the porch to avoid contact with the residents.

MORE NEWS: