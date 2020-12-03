Salt Lake Scam Warning: Now criminals are impersonating police charities and other agencies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Scammers are impersonating police and other charity organizations to get you to donate.

The first thing the Salt Lake County mayor and city leaders want everyone to know is the agencies do not call to solicit money from anyone.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera explained a case where they tried to stop the money from being taken. The Sheriff’s department raced to the Post Office. She says, “We grabbed all of the envelopes, we were able to stop the mailing of the envelopes, but the problem was she had already given the number to the gift cards, so the money was already gone.”

The Sheriff felt the entire event was heartbreaking, and that’s why the County leaders want to get the word out.

Rivera reiterated “Police don’t do that, we don’t ask for money over the phone.”

If you have a question, you can call the dispatch center or the non-emergency number in your area to verify.

The Sheriff continues, “We also don’t insist you stay on the line with you. You can hang up and call your local police department and ask for verification in law enforcement; we will always give you the phone number.”

The Sheriff explains, “When someone gets scammed, they show up at the offices here in Utah very angry, and they want to go to fists with us because they truly believe that we took their money, but it is not law enforcement. It is scammers.”

Paul Legget, Salt Lake County’s director of Aging Services, says, “These are issues we hear about every day, and the heartbreaking story Sheriff Rivera said is, unfortunately, way too common.”

The scams get a little more prevalent around the holidays, it’s not just the police being impersonated, but medicare recipients are also being targeted.

Legget says, “We get calls from people wondering what their recourse is, and unfortunately, there is most of the time very little recourse.”

“We are seeing a lot of scams around grandchildren; we are also seeing a lot of scams around medicare; currently it’s open enrollment for Medicare, thru December 7, I know myself I receive 5 or 6 calls a day with people trying to sell me medicare. I’m not eligible for medicare.”

“If you do have questions about Medicare, please get in touch with us; we can put you in touch with a specialist.”

Legget says the same thing applies to medicare as does the police, “the agencies will rarely call you if ever, you should always ask for that person’s name then call back on a verified telephone number.”

When you call back on a verified medicare number and ask for that representative, you can easily determine if that person works for one of the government agencies.

You should be aware the scammers are now trying at all different levels with phone calls, messages, emails, texts. They will even try to get you to use gift cards.

Leggett cautions, “Don’t give out your social security number, don’t give out your bank account information.”

The best thing you can do is be aware of your financial institution’s protocols in these situations.

The director says people get very embarrassed when they have fallen victim to a scam artist; the conversations are critical, so people know the scams are happening.

“We need to talk about these things so people can be educated and informed.”

Families can help each other if an elderly member of their family struggles with technology by helping with email or text messages.

Stores are asked to be on the lookout too. If a person comes in and buys a large amount of money on a gift card, $5,000 or $10,000, have a bigger conversation.

Alan Ormsby, State Director for AARP, says, “I think there is a big myth around older adults being targeted because maybe they have slipped a little in their ability to identify fraud, and that is really not the case.”

To help protect everyone, especially the elderly, it can be reported to adult protective services too.

AARP said 1 in 4 people have been victimized by fraud. Nationally there are $17 billion in losses.

Ormsby explains, “What a fraudster is trying to do is get you under the ether, they are trying to say you have won this great thing so something great has happened, or they are trying to get you afraid because they know that when you are afraid, or overly excited, your decision making is bad.”

He continues, “Scammers are more sophisticated than ever, they go online, they do research about you, they go to your Facebook pages, they will know who your family members are, they will know where you vacationed, it’s a big issue.”

“In Utah, the FTC reports we have had 22,000 scam reports so far this year, the good news is there are resources available.”

There are resources available to Utahns to help protect themselves. One of those is the Fraud Watch Network, a service provided since 2013 by the AARP.

You can go online to see what the latest scams are on a scam map. Also, Utah’s arm of the AARP provides online info too.

In Utah, the division of consumer protections 801-530-6601 and 800-721-7233.