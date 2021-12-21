Salt Lake Police searching for man in child voyeurism incident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man wanted for a child voyeurism case.

Salt Lake City Police say the person of interest is a male in his early 20s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

SLCPD first responded to a suspicious gun-related incident near the area of 700 North 900 West around 10 p.m. on Dec. 19.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find any gun-related incidents, but during their investigation, they discovered a man who was allegedly seen peeking through a child’s bedroom window while they were undressing.

Police say when a neighbor confronted him, he ran off. He currently remains at large and police are asking the public’s help to find him.

If anyone recognizes the man or has information regarding the incident, please contact the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-232845.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories