Salt Lake Police searching for man in child voyeurism incident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man wanted for a child voyeurism case.

Salt Lake City Police say the person of interest is a male in his early 20s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

SLCPD first responded to a suspicious gun-related incident near the area of 700 North 900 West around 10 p.m. on Dec. 19.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find any gun-related incidents, but during their investigation, they discovered a man who was allegedly seen peeking through a child’s bedroom window while they were undressing.

Police say when a neighbor confronted him, he ran off. He currently remains at large and police are asking the public’s help to find him.

If anyone recognizes the man or has information regarding the incident, please contact the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-232845.