SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a stabbing that left one woman hospitalized in Salt Lake City on Thursday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering evidence and more information about the suspect.

Police say the incident happened near 280 East Hampton Avenue around 7:32 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female suspect bleeding heavily from stab wounds while lying on the ground.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. After emergency surgery, she was been upgraded to a critical, but stable condition.

Police are asking the public to assist in this case. Officials are seeking help from anyone who may live in the area of 200 East Kelsey Avenue.

“Community members are asked to review surveillance video between 06:45 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. to see if they captured anything that may be relevant to this investigation,” says SLCPD.

The investigation is still in its early stages, so no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone who may have information on this case should call police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-72348.