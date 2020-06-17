Salt Lake Police Chief says he is thankful for funding

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Amid protesters calling to defund the Salt Lake City police department the city council made a cut to the department’s budget.

The Salt Lake City Council is proposing a $5.3 million cut to the department’s roughly $80 million recommended budget

“We have listened and heard what the public has stated. I have heard what the council’s expectations are and we are very thankful for the money for body cameras, additional body cameras, for training, and for our social workers,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said.

Officials say the reduction will freeze the police department’s budget, put a hiring freeze on new officers, set aside funding for body cameras and training, put $2.8 million in funding will go to a new city commission on racial equity and policing, and $2.5 million will go to a social worker program.

The city council is also calling for an audit of the entire police budget.

Chief Brown stresses the department’s number one goal is to protect and serve the community.