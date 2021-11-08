Salt Lake Music Academy to accept cryptocurrency donations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake Academy of Music (SLAM) is partnering with two local charities to receive donations via cryptocurrency.

The music academy has partnered with the Utah Youth Music Charity and Every.org to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USD Coin. The Salt Lake Academy of Music is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing equal access to music for all children.

Donations over $5,000 are also accepted via email and donation receipts will be provided for tax purposes.

For every $100 donation, Every.org will match the donation through November 30. If you’d rather make a donation via regular means, all major credit cards, cash, checks, Venmo, and PayPal.

Representatives say holders of cryptocurrencies are encouraged to consult their tax accountant to learn whether they can deduct the fair market value of their donated cryptocurrencies from their taxes.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support SLAM in receiving cryptocurrency financial support easily through the Every.org platform, “ said Tina Roh, Co-Founder of Every.org added. “The growth of cryptocurrency has been exciting this past year, but many people don’t realize that one of the best ways to use it right now is toward the causes that they believe in. It’s tax-incentivized, easy, and puts this newly accumulated wealth to work, doing good in the world.”

To learn more about the initiative and to donate, click here.