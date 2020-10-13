Salt Lake Mission works to ‘Scare Away Hunger’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Salt Lake Mission is asking the public to join them this fall as they work to feed the hungry during their “Scare Away Hunger” campaign.

The mission says they are providing food to more people than ever before and say financial support is urgently needed.

If you’re interested in helping, you can host a food or clothing drive. The mission is also planning to provide meals for thousands of Utah families this Thanksgiving. “No gift is too small. Every gift counts!” the Salt Lake Mission states.

The Salt Lake Mission is partnering with ZURCHERS. There will be donation drop off locations at

all ZURCHERS throughout Utah.

If you are interested in donating or hosting a drive visit the Salt Lake Mission website.