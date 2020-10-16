Salt Lake finishing storm debris clean up, stumps and sidewalks next

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A big windstorm slammed Utah with hurricane-force winds on Sept. 8, and a month and a half later, crews are still working on getting the damage cleaned up. Phase two of the cleanup is almost finished. Stumps and sidewalks are next to get repairs.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall sent out a release saying city crews have removed 7,114 tons of storm debris and an additional 1,300 tons from bins throughout the city.

“This has been a monumental coordinated clean-up effort, and we deeply appreciate the assistance of our residents and neighboring agencies in clearing storm debris in a safe and efficient manner,” Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. “With streets and storm drains clear, we are ready to move to the next stages of recovery.”

As phase two comes to a close, the next thing on the list is to get the stumps from the fallen trees and fix the sidewalk. The release says the City has documented every remaining city-owned stump and will get them removed over the coming weeks. Damaged to the sidewalks are also being looked at. Their repair will be part of the continuing recovery effort from the storm.

The press release states, “If residents have remaining green waste from the Sept. 8 storm, they are encouraged to use brown compost containers as much as possible. Up to two extra containers can be requested, while supplies last, from the Waste & Recycling Division at 801-535-6999 or by filling out this form: http://apps.slcgov.com/general/absolutefp/sanitation.htm.”