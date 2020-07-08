Salt Lake County Youth Services opens home for young homeless adults

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Youth Services’ Milestone Transitional Living Program is opening a home in Sandy for young adults who are experiencing homelessness.

In partnership with Good Shepard Lutheran Church, the Milestone House, located at 8538 Johnson Way is a new four-bedroom, 15-bed safe housing for those ages 18-21 who need a path to self-sufficiency.

The program is designed for participants to break the cycle of homelessness. Each individual is given their own room and can stay for up to 18 months while they receive intense case management and life-skills classes, which promote connection to the community.

“The partnership with Good Shepard Lutheran Church is invaluable to supporting youth experiencing homelessness in our community,” said Mayor Wilson. “Milestone is a unique program that creates the stability needed for these young people to become productive members of society

and give back.”

In June 2020, the National Association of Counties recognized Salt Lake County’s Milestone TLP with an Achievement Award in the category of Human Services.

“We are seeing firsthand, now more than ever, that counties work tirelessly to support our residents. This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties build healthy, safe, and vibrant communities across America.”

Since its opening in 2012, 200 young adults have benefitted from the Milestone

program. 82% exited the program into stable housing. The participants pay monthly program fees which are returned to them as they exit the program, which many use for a down payment on an apartment.