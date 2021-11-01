Salt Lake County ready for Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – More than 1.6 million Utahns are registered to vote in this year’s election. Many of those votes will come in Salt Lake County where candidates are in tight races.

Vote-by-mail ballots are coming into Salt Lake County election sites at a steady pace.

Salt Lake City’s Alan Cunningham supports vote by mail and believes it’s a secure way to cast a ballot. Especially because he’s in one of nine county cities that has ranked-choice voting.

“It gives me more options, I’m about options,” he says. “It gets out more votes, I think that is important you know, regardless of where you sit on the political isle it’s good to have more votes.”

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen explains the details of Ranked Choice Voting adding, “that means that instead of someone voting for one candidate they could rank the choices of their candidates one through however many candidates are on the ballot.”

Clerk Swensen says the Board of Canvassers will count and certify all ballots on November 16.

“We know that the mail-in system is secure. It is absolutely legitimate. We have done this for many years,” she says.

Eligible voters can go to any of the 22 Vote Centers to drop off a ballot or vote in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To vote in person, you will need a valid ID like a current concealed carry permit, driver’s license, passport, or tribal identification card.

“If they have already registered to vote in Salt Lake County and they moved within the county, they can simply go to an in person vote center and we will do an address update for them. If they have not been registered in the county they can still register in person at one of our vote centers.”

To register in person Clerk Swensen recommends brining a utility bill along with your proof of identification.

If you moved recently, you shouldn’t expect your ballot to be forwarded by the U.S. Post Office.

“They are not allowed to forward the ballot because if they did that people might be voting for candidates that don’t represent them,” says the county clerk.

Officials are asking those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask while voting in person Tuesday.

“It makes it convenient if you live in Herriman and work in Salt Lake City, you could go to a vote center regardless of where you live,” she says.

Because of issues with self-proclaimed poll watchers and protestors, Swensen says Unified Police officers are now in charge of recovering county ballots and transporting them to be counted.