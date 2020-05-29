SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – High temperatures are expected in the Salt Lake Valley through June 2.

Salt Lake County says in light of the expected heatwave they will open two cooling centers for residents and visitors who need a break from the heat.

The cooling centers are air-conditioned, indoor spaces open to the public. Anyone looking for a break from the heat can visit to cool off, hydrate, and stay safe from heat-related illness.

The two cooling centers are listed below:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street, Sandy

(parking is free and available)

Salt Palace Convention Center 100 South West Temple, Salt Lake City (parking is free)

During this time Salt Lake County officials encourage everyone to look out for each other and check on neighbors, particularly those who are older or have chronic conditions, during periods of extreme heat.

The centers will be available May 29–June 2 from noon to 7:00 p.m. each day. Social distancing protocols will be enforced inside the facility, and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering.

Health officials encourage everyone, especially older adults, to use caution in excessive heat by following these tips: