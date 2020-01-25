Salt Lake County Mayor and volunteers up early Saturday morning to help the homeless

Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and a host of volunteers were up early Saturday morning in hopes of helping people experiencing homelessness.

The event is called Homeless Point-in-Time, and it uses volunteers to locate and count individuals and families experiencing unsheltered homelessness; people living on the streets, in cars, or places not meant for human habitation.

The program then connects them with available services and programs, but the count also helps homeless advocates and lawmakers to understand where the homeless populations are and address the needs on a local scale.

Volunteers are needed all over the state to help locating and counting those who are living on the streets. For more information on how you can help, go to:

For Salt Lake County Volunteers: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHpQuGcMHmAk80VE6JD6ysAgpwTWRG8fS06Bk Bil0ILmikvg/viewform

For Utah, Summit and Wasatch County Volunteers Email: heatherh@unitedwayuc.org

All other counties Contact the Local Homeless Coordinating Committees found here: https://endutahhomelessness.org/point-in-time-count/