Salt Lake County Library offers free tutoring to students during pandemic

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Families in Salt Lake County can now access live tutoring through the county library.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and school uncertainty, the library wants to assist parents and their children during the mix of in-person and distance learning by providing free online learning resources.

“We’ve heard from many families experiencing the stress of this unprecedented school year,”

said Jim Cooper, county library director. “We have so many resources, whether you have a

second grader who needs some reading support, or an 11th grader who needs tutoring in precalculus.”

Salt Lake County Library officials say whether you’re home-schooling, distance learning through your school district, or looking for resources to support in-person classes, the county library offers resources for all ages. All resources are all available for free with a Salt Lake County Library card.

Students and parents are encouraged to use Brainfuse, an online tutoring website that allows

students to collaborate with peers and partake in live tutoring. Tutoring will be available Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Check out the Salt Lake County Library for more details.