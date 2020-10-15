Salt Lake County Health Department Annual Teen Health Summit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCO) is inviting teens ages 12-18 to their annual Teen Health Summit, a free three-day event on November 7th, 14th and 21st.

What’s different about this year’s event? It will be entirely virtual and feature several prize giveaways, including Chromebooks!

Annie Omer from the SLCO Health Department joined Good Morning Utah to tell us about the event and how teens can get involved.

She also said the event would focus on helping teens be physically and mentally healthy as well as teach skills on how to be successful and safe in the online world.

For more information and registration click here.