Salt Lake County GOP announces new state representative

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County GOP announced the results of a special election to fill an open seat in the Utah House of Representatives.

The party thanked all candidates who threw their hats in the race to replace Representative Ken Ivory for the House District 47 Special Election.

Steve Christiansen was announced as the winner of the special election held September 12.

“Mr. Christiansen is very well qualified to represent the fine residents in House District 47. We look forward to Steve’s principled leadership on the Hill on issues important to his District, our County, and the State of Utah,” said Salt Lake County Republican Chair Scott Miller.

Christiansen, who will be sworn in Monday morning, will replace Ken Ivory. In August, Ivory announced he was stepping down for a new job.

