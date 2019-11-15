Salt Lake County DA seeks death penalty for man charged with killing 15-year-old teen

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Capital punishment is now on the table for 26-year-old Shaun French, the man accused of murdering 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw last year. The office of Sim Gill, Salt Lake County District Attorney filed a notice to pursue the death penalty in the 3rd District Court Friday.

Gill told ABC4 News in a video call Thursday that the decision didn’t come easy for him. In the past eight years that he’s held his elected position, his office has only pursued the death penalty three times.

“That’s not something that we arrive at lightly. It’s a very difficult and arduous process, as it should be…given the ultimate nature of the decision we’re making. So it’s one I take very, very seriously,” he said.





The case dates back to May 7, 2018, when investigators with Salt Lake City Police said Bagshaw was murdered in her home while on the phone with her mother, shortly after coming home from school.

Investigators issued a warrant for French for ‘unlawful sexual activity with a minor.’ because they said he previously lived at Bagshaw’s resident and had a sexual relationship with her. After he was arrested in Colorado two days later, he became a suspect in Bagshaw’s murder.

Nearly two weeks after, police said French confessed to the murder. Charging documents stated he had admitted his involvement to two other people beforehand.

Nonetheless, Gill emphasized that French has not been tried in court yet and should be given presumption of innocence until prosecutors can meet the burden of proof.

After consulting with his team of senior attorneys and speaking with Bagshaw’s family, he said he made the decision on his own to seek the death penalty for French.

“Our goal, as public prosecutors, is to share this information with them to let them be part of the process. Their input is critical and important. But I’m also very clear in letting them know that this is not their decision to make. That is not a burden I want to impose on anybody else. It’s a very painful, difficult decision for me for a whole host of reasons,” he said.

Gill said pursuing capital punishment is one of the most difficult decisions he makes in his elected capacity.

“After I get all of the input I need, I have a process where I will set aside a day or two and do nothing other than think about the case and the totality of the information that I have. There are no other distractions and I go through that process in every one of those cases where we get to that point of making that decision,” he said. “I don’t cherish the process. I don’t like the process. But it is what our legislature has given us. I’ve taken an oath to enforce the law. This is a case where you want a prosecutor to struggle with this.”

French is scheduled to appear in court again on November 18th for a pretrial conference.

Bagshaw’s mother, Shawna said she supports Gill’s decision ‘100 percent.’ Tonight at 10 p.m., she sits down for an on-camera interview for the first time with ABC4 News’ Brittany Johnson.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: