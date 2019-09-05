Salt Lake County, community partners hold town hall to address opioid epidemic

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) Salt Lake County now has another way to fight the opioid epidemic.

The county is one of just six communities across the nation to get a two-year, $600,000 federal grant.

Opioid-related deaths have reached epidemic levels in the United States. The Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office says, in Utah, drug poisoning deaths have outpaced deaths from firearms, falls and car crashes.

“They’re absolutely deadly. There is no middle ground. If you continue to use, chances are, you’re not going to make it. So, for those reasons, this is a public health crisis,” said Jenny Wilson.

Salt Lake County also reported that until recently, Utah ranked top 10 in the nation for overdose deaths. Utah now ranks 21st.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: