Salt Lake County calling a special meeting for indoor mask mandate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Council is calling for an emergency meeting later this week to vote on the indoor mask mandate.

Right now the county health order from Jan. 7 requires people in the county to wear masks when indoors or outside if in close contact with people like a line. It specifically calls on residents to use respirator masks like KN95s to prevent the spread of the virus.

The move came after County Councilmember Dave Alvord wanted the council to take a vote to overturn the mandate at their Tuesday night regular council meeting. That did not happen. 
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a number of residents spoke out, many against the mask mandate.

The Utah Department of Health has been reporting a record number of cases last week in Utah as the Omicron variant surges nationwide.

The special meeting is expected within days as the county staff prepares a written agenda that must be posted prior to the meeting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories