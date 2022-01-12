Salt Lake County calling a special meeting for indoor mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Council is calling for an emergency meeting later this week to vote on the indoor mask mandate.



Right now the county health order from Jan. 7 requires people in the county to wear masks when indoors or outside if in close contact with people like a line. It specifically calls on residents to use respirator masks like KN95s to prevent the spread of the virus.



The move came after County Councilmember Dave Alvord wanted the council to take a vote to overturn the mandate at their Tuesday night regular council meeting. That did not happen.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, a number of residents spoke out, many against the mask mandate.



The Utah Department of Health has been reporting a record number of cases last week in Utah as the Omicron variant surges nationwide.



The special meeting is expected within days as the county staff prepares a written agenda that must be posted prior to the meeting.