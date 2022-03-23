SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A large piece of land has been acquired by Salt Lake County for a new trail network.

County officials say they’ve acquired over 94 acres of open space in Butterfield Canyon.

The new acquisition will be developed for multi-recreational use and a brand-new dedicated trailhead in Butterfield, Rose, and Yellow Fork Canyons.

Officials say this new piece of land will join a previously purchased 50 acres of land in 2007 towards the preservation of Rose and Yellow Fork Canyons.

“One of Utah’s greatest resources is it’s natural outdoor spaces and Salt Lake County remains committed to investing in and preserving trails and open space,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “These 2,500 acres of new open space will improve residents’ access to trails and outdoor recreation in the southwest part of the county, and we are not done. We are actively seeking new ways to preserve natural open spaces countywide for future generations.”

The county spent $2.5 million in purchasing funds for this new piece of land.

The county says the total acquisition of 2,500 acres will be introduced as a new trail system network throughout the Salt Lake County area.

“We’ve been saving and preserving land and with this funding and property acquisition we will now have improved public access to this incredible natural space,” said Martin Jensen, Director of Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation. “These trails will be open to multiple users and will enhance access to area the County has preserved for the past 15 years.”

Officials now say the county’s due diligence on the property will commence.