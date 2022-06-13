SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Community College (SLCC) will be having several events to celebrate Juneteenth this year.

Jerri Harwell, an African American professor and department chair at SLCC, sat down with ABC4 to discuss the importance of the newly enacted federal holiday.

“We will be celebrating on Wednesday the 22nd by having a program,” said Harwell.

The program is set to take place on the SLCC Redwood Campus and will feature:

Performance by Robert Sims, Baritone Singer

A poem presentation by Deitra Tyler, the SLCC Poet Laureate

Performance by Copper Hills High School, Black Student Union-Dance Performance

A recitation of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – the Black National Anthem

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.