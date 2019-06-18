Salt Lake City’s economic development director to step down

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The director of Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development, Lara Fritts, will be leaving the position on August 2nd. The City made the announcement on Monday.

Fritts will be leaving the city to take the role of President and CEO of Greater Richmond Partnership for the City of Richmond, Virginia.

Fritts was appointed to the position by Mayor Jackie Biskupski in May 2016, when she was tasked with creating a cabinet-level Department of Economic Development.

“In three short years, Lara Fritts has firmly established my vision for a world class economic development department to represent Utah’s Capital City,” said Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “Lara and her team have created opportunity for thousands of people, been instrumental in helping the City address critical issues, and have become part of the fabric of the region’s business development efforts. Lara Fritts’ expertise makes her a valuable asset for any organization and we wish her well as she embarks on her newest effort.”

In the past three year, the City’s Department of Economic Department has been responsible for creating over 9,000 jobs, nearly $1-billion in capital investment, and has attracted over two-dozen companies in Salt Lake City, including Amazon, Stadler Rail, UPS, and Post Consumer Brands.

“While I am excited to be joining the team at GRP, I leave Salt Lake City with a heavy heart,” said Lara Fritts on her departure. “I am incredibly proud of the work we have done as a part of ‘Team Utah’ and I know this Department will continue to lead because of the high-caliber talent we have in place.”

Mayor Biskupski is expected to name an interim director prior to Lara Fritts’ departure.