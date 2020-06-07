Woman arrested for urinating on overturned police car during Salt Lake City riot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a woman Saturday they say urinated on an overturned police car during the protest and riot on May 30th.

SLCPD Investigators say they identified and subsequently arrested 35-year-old Tamara Lynn Dixon from a photo taken during the riot in front of the Salt lake City Main Library last week.

Protesters vandalized and overturned the Salt Lake City Police car before it was set on fire.

Dixon was booked Saturday in the Salt Lake County Jail on felony riot, lewdness, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest comes just days after a man was arrested and booked on felony charges for setting the police officer’s car on fire. Police arrested 26-year-old Jackson Patton for allegedly starting the fire.

Police say a second suspect turned himself in for helping to start the fire and will face similar charges.