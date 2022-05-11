SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to enforce the 20 is plenty ordinance. The ordinance will change speed limits from 25 miles an Hour to 20 Miles an Hour on City Streets in Salt Lake.

The change was made to decrease the frequency and severity of motor vehicle collisions. This will also lessen the severity of outcomes for vulnerable road users such as bicyclists and pedestrians.

Jonathan Larsen, Dan Bergenthal, and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown presented the information on the ordinance to the City Council.

Maps were presented showing the council which streets will be affected by this new change. The proposal included 420 miles of streets which will impact 70% of Salt Lake City-owned streets.

Statistics were also provided that showed that 4% of all crashes in the city involved bicyclists or pedestrians and that 46% of these crashes contributed to crash fatalities.

All existing 25 MPH speed limit signs will be replaced with 20 MPH signs. The cost is expected to be around $100,000.

Chief Mike Brown made it clear that these changes are being made to help save lives and not to increase revenue from enforcing speeding tickets.

The ’20 is plenty’ ordinance has already been implemented in other states such as Oregon, Wisconsin, and Virginia which have reported much success from it.