Salt Lake City to forgo traditionally held fireworks shows on July 4th, 24th, due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City announced Wednesday that it will not be hosting fireworks shows this Fourth of July and 24th of July at Jordan Park and Liberty Park due to the upswing in COVID-19 cases in Utah.

“We know the annual Jordan Park and Liberty Park fireworks shows are favorite celebrations for our residents, but we just can’t risk attracting such large gatherings of people at this time,” said Lorna Vogt, Director of the Department of Public Services. “While we know it’s disappointing, we encourage residents to enjoy the holiday in small groups and follow the guidance of the Salt Lake City Fire Department regarding discharging personal fireworks.”

The City says the Jordan Park and Liberty Park events are big draws for families all along the Wasatch Front, and with COVID-19 numbers rising throughout the state, the City decided to forgo the events after consulting with health officials from the State and Salt Lake County.

Individuals and families attending private fireworks events are encouraged to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and practice social distancing, including keeping gatherings to 20 people or less, per state recommendations.

Even though traditionally held fireworks will not be happening this year, Salt Lake City is calling on residents and business owners to show their patriotic pride by decking out their homes, blocks, and businesses in red, white, and blue.

The City says entries will be evaluated by the Salt Lake City Events Team between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on July 4th with the following categories in mind: Best Overall Décor, Best Use of Red, White, and Blue, Most Creative Décor, and Most Patriotic Neighborhood. Registration is required and must be submitted by July 1. Winners will be announced on July 4th at 6 p.m. Those interested should register here by July 1.

Fire officials encourage residents to familiarize themselves with fireworks regulations in Salt Lake City.

Fireworks may only be discharged in Salt Lake City according to city officials on the following days:

July 2 through July 5 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (until Midnight on July 4th)

July 22 through July 25 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (until Midnight on July 24th)

Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 — 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

Chinese New Year’s Eve — 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. the following day.

Fireworks are restricted in the following areas (Refer to this detailed map):

All areas east of 900 E. including the University of Utah campus.

All areas north of South Temple

City Creek Canyon

East of 300 W., North of Wall Street through Beck Street to the City limit to the north

All city parks and wildland-urban interface areas

All areas west of Redwood Road

Below are safety tips for discharging fireworks: