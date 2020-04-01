Salt Lake City School District to provide dinner for children 3 times a week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD) is partnering with the Utah Food Bank to provide a shelf-stable Kids Café Dinner at 15 designated school sites.

The additional meals will be served as part of the district’s “Grab and Go” meal service during the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, according to the district.

The Salt Lake City School District provides a “Grab and Go” meal service at designated school sites for children to receive breakfast and lunch each weekday during the COVID-19 school closures. This is done in a “Lunch Today, Breakfast Tomorrow” style, where students receive a sack lunch to be eaten day of and a sack breakfast, which can be refrigerated and eaten the next day.

In addition to receiving breakfast and lunch, at the 15 designated school sites, the district says children may now also receive a sack dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The program will start Wednesday, April 1.

To help ensure safety, all meals will be prepared, packaged and delivered by SLCSD staff directly to a family’s vehicle. For those without a vehicle, the district says walk-up service is also available.

Special meal requirements can be accommodated upon request. Those with meal accommodation are asked to contact registered dietician, Brianna Hardisty, to determine site locations and make additional arrangements as needed at Brianna.Hardisty@slcschools.org.

This federal seamless food service program is open to the public, according to the district. Free or reduced meal benefit status and school enrollment is not a requirement. The meals will be provided daily free of charge to all children ages 18 and younger.

Salt Lake City School District – Emergency Meal Sites:

* indicates this site also serves dinner *Backman Elementary (South Parking Area – Enter from 1500 West) 601 North 1500 West, Salt Lake City, Utah *Bryant Middle School (East Driveway – Enter from 800 East) 40 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah Clayton Middle School (Southeast Driveway – Front of school) 1470 South 1900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah East High School (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 South) 840 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah *Edison Elementary (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of school) 430 South Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City, Utah *Escalante Elementary (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 North) 1810 West 900 North, Salt Lake City, Utah *Franklin Elementary (Southeast Parking Area – Located at back of school) 1115 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah *Glendale Middle School (Northwest Parking Area) 1430 West Andrew Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah Highland High School (East Parking Area – Located next to main entrance) 2166 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City, Utah *Liberty Elementary (Southeast Parking Area) 1085 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah *Mary W. Jackson Elementary (Northwest Parking Area – Enter from 800 West) 750 West 200 North, Salt Lake City, Utah *Meadowlark Elementary (Northeast Parking Area) 497 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah Nibley Park School (West Parking – Located next to main entrance) 2785 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah *North Star Elementary (South Parking Area – Located next to South entrance) 1545 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah *Parkview Elementary (Northwest Parking Area) 970 South Emery Street, Salt Lake City, Utah *Riley Elementary (South Parking Area) 1410 South 800 West, Salt Lake City, Utah *Rose Park Elementary (West Parking Area – Located next to main entrance) 1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah *West High School (U-shaped Driveway – Located North of building next to cafeteria entrance) 241 North 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah *Whittier Elementary (North Parking Area – Enter from Roberta Street) 1600 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Normal day to day program information can be found on the Salt Lake City School District Child Nutrition page. Those with more questions and concerns are asked to contact the Child Nutrition office at (801) 974-8380.

