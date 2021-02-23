Salt Lake City School District selects new superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City School District dwindled their superintendent search from three to one Tuesday night.

Dr. Timothy Gadson III was voted unanimously to take over the district.

SLC School Board President Melissa Ford says, “Congratulations to Dr. Gadson. We are looking forward to having you be part of our team.”

Dr. Gadson comes to us from Anoka-Hennepin School District in Minnesota.



“I’m on cloud nine right now. Extremely excited,” Gadson told ABC4’s Jason Nguyen.

Salt Lake City Schools is working on a contract to secure the deal that would keep Dr. Gadson with the district through the next two school years. He’s expected to begin at the beginning of July.

“When I looked at some of the issues and things that are happening in Salt Lake City, I thought that I was the person that the district was calling and I thought I can fill that need,” says Dr. Gadson.

Dr. Gadson will be replacing Interim-Superintendent Larry Madden, who was filling-in after Dr. Lexi Cunningham resigned a little more than a year ago.

Madden didn’t apply because he plans on retiring from the district but will aid Dr. Gadson in the transition to a school district where nearly 60 percent of the students are minorities.

He says he wants to personalize the learning experience.

“We meet students where they are,” says Dr. Gadson. “We assess the student’s level of learning. We provide them with a quality learning experience where teachers are working to eliminate systemic inequities.”

Dr. Gadson says he plans to keep remote learning for parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their students back.

“I want to make sure that we provide that choice,” Dr. Gadson said.

Dr. Gadson says post-pandemic life may be harder for those going to school.

“The pandemic has been extremely traumatic for students and parents,” he says. “Making sure that our school councilors, our social workers, our educational psychologist are prepared to provide that support for students.”

Dr. Gadson plans to bring in extra help for students struggling with mental health.

“One of my personal projects that I want to work on with the foundation and community organizations is to bring mental health therapists into our schools,” he says. “That’s a model that we have in my current district where students are able to see a therapist on the school campus, during the school day, and receive therapeutic treatment.”

He says he knows it will take more money to complete the goal, and plans to work with the Salt Lake Education Foundation to get it done.

“We are going to provide those safe opportunities for students to be in the building learning,” Dr. Gadson adds.

When asked how Dr. Gadson plans to work with the SLC School Board given all the turmoil we saw over the last year, He says they trusted him enough to hire him, now he’s going to build personal relationships with them to make Salt Lake City students the priority next school year.