Salt Lake City School District resumes free meals for children on September 3

Meals will be free for all children ages 0-18

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD) will be resuming “Grab and Go Meal Service” thanks to a last-minute waiver by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The “Grab and Go Meal Service” will take place at 16 designated school sites for children to receive a “Lunch Today, Breakfast Tomorrow” combo meal each weekday from Sept. 3, 2020, through Oct. 30, 2020, according to the school district.

The district said no meal service will be provided on weekends or holidays (including Labor Day).

To help ensure safety, all meals will be prepared, packaged, and delivered by SLCSD staff directly to each family’s vehicle. For those without a vehicle, the district says walk-up service is also available.

Meals for those with specific needs will be made available upon request. Those with specific meal needs are asked to contact the district’s registered dietician, Brianna Hardisty, to determine site location and make additional arrangements, as needed (Brianna.Hardisty@slcschools.org).

The federal seamless food service program is open to the public. The district added that free or reduced meal benefit status and school enrollment is not a requirement. These meals will be provided daily, free of charge, to ALL children ages 0 to 18. Meals will be provided at the sites listed below.

Lunch/breakfast combo meals are served Monday-Friday at all sixteen (16) designated school sites between the hours of 11:00 to 12:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City School District Emergency Meal Sites (September 3 – October 30, 2020)

Backman Elementary (South Parking Area – Enter from 1500 West)

601 North 1500 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

* Clayton Middle (Southeast Parking Area – Located by front doors)

1470 South 1900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

East High School (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 South)

840 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Edison Elementary (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of school)

430 South Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Escalante Elementary (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 North)

1810 West 900 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Glendale Middle School (Northwest Parking Area)

1430 West Andrew Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah

Highland High School (East Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

2166 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Liberty Elementary (Southeast Parking Area)

1085 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

* M. Lynn Bennion Elementary (Parking Area – Located next to loading docks)

429 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Meadowlark Elementary (Northeast Parking Area)

497 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

* Nibley Park School (Main Entrance – Driveway)

2785 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

* Northwest Middle (South Parking Area)

1730 West 1700 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Parkview Elementary (Northwest Parking Area)

970 South Emery Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Rose Park Elementary (West Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

West High School (U-shaped Driveway – Located North of building next to cafeteria entrance)

241 North 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Whittier Elementary (North Parking Area – Enter from Roberta Street)

1600 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Questions or concerns, may be directed to the Child Nutrition Office at (801) 974-8380.