Salt Lake City School District offers free mental health services to students

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School District is partnering with Odyssey House to provide free Summer Telehealth School-Based Therapy to any student in the Salt Lake City School District.

The 2020 school year was extremely altered by the coronavirus pandemic. The school year was cut short, activities, and sports canceled. The unique school year and uncertainty of what fall brings can cause a lot of stress for students.

Officials from the Salt Lake City School District and Odyssey House say they are here to help.

“We know that, right now, many of our students are dealing with depression, anxiety, peer struggles, and other mental health issues,” said Larry Madden, Interim Superintendent, Salt Lake City School District.

Available mental health services are funded through a Department of Human Services Suicide Prevention grant and a Salt Lake County Behavioral Health grant.

Telehealth therapy services will be free to any student who is not covered by Medicaid or other health insurance, officials say. Students who have health coverage are also invited to access services through Odyssey via their health insurance provider.

“Young people and their families, now more than ever, are struggling with mental health issues,” says Odyssey COO Christina Zidow.

Families who are interested in setting up a Telehealth appointment with a licensed therapist can request an appointment by filling out an online form.