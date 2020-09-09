Salt Lake City School District cancels classes second day in a row due to severe weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – That Salt Lake City School District announced Tuesday that school will be canceled for the second day in a row Wednesday due to severe weather.

The school district canceled classes on Monday and severe winds caused power outages in Northen Utah.

School district officials say they have spent the day monitoring weather conditions throughout the city and updates from Rocky Mountain Power and found that there are power outages in more than half of the schools in the district. This caused them to decide to cancel classes for Wednesday.

The school district say they will work to be ready to start remote learning on Thursday, September 10. The district added that they will be flexible if there are still students who do not have internet access.

On Wednesday, the district said they are prepared to offer meals for students at the following seven school sites from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Backman Elementary (South Parking Area – Enter from 1500 West)

601 North 1500 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

East High School (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 South)

840 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Edison Elementary (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of school)

430 South Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Meadowlark Elementary (Northeast Parking Area)

497 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

Northwest Middle School (Northeast Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

1730 West 1700 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

West High School (U-shaped Driveway – Located North of building next to cafeteria entrance)

241 North 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Whittier Elementary (North Parking Area – Enter from Roberta Street)

1600 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah