Salt Lake City School District Board of Education asks for community input to guide superintendent search

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School District is searching for its next superintendent.

As part of the search process, the district is asking for community input via an online survey.

The survey is open to all community members, regardless of whether they have children who are students in the district, and will be available through Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, according to school district officials.

“Hearing from our community is important to us in every decision we make, and especially so with the superintendent search,” said Salt Lake City School District Board of Education President Melissa Ford. “We encourage community members to take the survey and to then share the link with others in the community. We want to hear from as many voices as possible.”

District officials say the online survey is available in the fourteen languages spoken most frequently by families in the Salt Lake City School District: English, Spanish, Arabic, Bosnian, Burmese, Chinese, French, Kinyarwanda, Kirundi, Korean, Somali, Swahili, Tongan, and Vietnamese.

Links to the survey in each language can be found on the district website.

