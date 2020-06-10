Salt Lake City School District Board of Education appoints new business administrator and interim superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School District Board of Education has appointed a new Business Administrator for the Salt Lake City School District and Larry Madden as interim superintendent.

Both Alan Kearsley, the new business administrator, and Madden are seasoned veterans of SLCSD and will assume their new positions on July 1, 2020, according to officials.

“I’m looking forward to working with both Mr. Kearsley and Mr. Madden,” said Board President Melissa Ford. “Both of them have shown over their decades of experience with SLCSD that they are great leaders. They know our district, they are skilled in their respective roles, and they are both well-positioned to lead our district in a way that supports our commitment to excellence and equity for every student.”

Alan Kearsley is an experienced CPA with 26 years of governmental accounting experience, including 22 years in the Salt Lake City School District. Officials say he has most recently served as the district’s Finance Director since 2006, where he has been responsible for overseeing the district’s financial systems, including budgeting, purchasing, financial reporting, accounts payable, payroll, and school accounting.

Larry Madden

Alan Kearsley

They added that he previously worked in the Utah State Auditor’s office. Kearsley is also fluent in Spanish and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and a Master of Professional Accountancy, both from the University of Utah.

Larry Madden is currently the Principal at Bryant Middle School (Bryant) and Principal at the Salt Lake Center for Science Education (SLCSE), a STEM-focused, SLCSD-sponsored, Rose Park-based charter school, which he founded, according to officials. He began his teaching career as a 7th and 8th grade Science teacher at Mueller Park Junior High and has worked for the Salt Lake City School District since 1991.

During that time, he has worked as a teacher at Bryant Intermediate School, a teacher at West High School, and as a district administrator, in addition to his current role as Principal of Bryant and SLCSE. Madden holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Idaho State University, a Master of Education from the University of Utah, a Secondary Education Credential from the University of Colorado, and an Administrative/Supervisory (K-12) Endorsement from Southern Utah University, according to officials.

Officials say Madden will fill the role of Interim Superintendent while the Board of Education conducts a search next year for a permanent superintendent.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: