SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A Utah man is facing federal charges after he allegedly set fire to a Salt Lake City Police Department vehicle during the protests on Saturday.

Court documents state that after rioters overturned the police vehicle during the protests, the patrol car was set on fire.

Video footage from the riot shows Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton, 26, of Salt Lake City, tossing a combustible substance onto the flames causing the flames to increase, further destroying the vehicle, documents state.

“We value and support the rights we all enjoy to peacefully demonstrate and advocate for our beliefs. However, we have zero tolerance for those who hijack peaceful protests and commit violations of federal law,” U.S. Attorney John W. Huber said today. “Those involved in this criminal behavior – including the conduct alleged in this complaint – should know that we will use every available tool we have to hold them accountable.”

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said their detectives worked tirelessly to identify numerous “perpetrators of violence and destruction” in relation to the riots.

“We too are committed to bringing to justice those who attempted to interrupt the peaceful protest,” Said Chief Brown. “We appreciate the partnerships we share with our federal agencies, to make sure that, through our shared resources, we are able to bring the correct judgment to these criminals.”

Patton was indicted in federal court with one count of arson on Tuesday and was taken into custody that night while he was attending another protest event in Salt Lake City.

He is also facing additional charges of felony rioting and criminal mischief.

The federal charge has a potential sentence of 20 years in prison with a minimum sentence of five years. Patton’s criminal background shows a DUI conviction in 2018 and one misdemeanor criminal tresspassing in 2014.

A complaint is not a finding of guilt. Individuals charged in a complaint are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial.