Salt Lake City mayor issues week-long nighttime curfew

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced a new curfew for all of Salt Lake City beginning Monday, June 1, which will extend through Monday, June 8.

The mayor says the curfew will begin each evening at 8 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. each morning. During the curfew, people are asked to stay off public streets and sidewalks and out of parks and other public spaces, with some exceptions.

Related: Local leaders react to Saturday’s protest in Salt Lake City

“The decision to continue a curfew here in Salt Lake City was not made lightly. But as we’ve seen throughout the country, the valid frustration many people feel continues to exhibit itself beyond the bounds of peaceful discourse,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “While Salt Lake City respects and understands the anger people legitimately feel, and welcomes the presence of peaceful protests, the safety of our city, our public safety officers, and our residents must come first.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we enact another curfew,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. “I hope and pray it is the last, and that we can do the hard work of building a better city together.”

The mayor says the decision to establish the new curfew was arrived at in consultation with Chief Brown and Governor Gary Herbert.

Related: Weber State University responds to criminal justice professor sharing violence and threats on Twitter

The mayor says the city prides itself on protecting the right of people to peaceably assemble and protest as one of the pillars of democracy. All peaceful gatherings and protests are welcomed during non-curfew hours but the mayor is urging all attendees to gather in small groups and take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During the hours of curfew, people may not be on a public street or in any public place with the following exceptions:

All law enforcement, fire paramedics or other medical personnel, Utah National Guard, as well as any other emergency response personnel authorized by Salt Lake City, and credentialed members of the media.

Individuals traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend or animal; traveling directly to and from the Salt Lake City International Airport; patronizing private businesses including but not limited to merchants and restaurants; seeking medical care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness.

Any person to whom permission by authorized Salt Lake City officials is specifically granted.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: