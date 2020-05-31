ABC4 News captures police officer armed in protest gear pushing down man with cane

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – While ABC4 News was live on air during riots in Salt Lake City Saturday night they captured a police officer armed in protective gear shoving a man with a cane down onto the street.

Related: Sunday: SLC Mayor, Chief of Police discuss riots, overnight curfew

The incident happened while ABC4’s Nicole Neuman and photojournalist Josh Witzel were in the field reporting live on air to the commuity.

That video has now gone viral after it was posted to the station’s ABC4 YouTube channel and has been picked up by viewers around the country, many expressed anger at the officers actions.

The footage can be seen here:

Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown responded to the video and said he has opened investigation though Internal Affairs and the Civilian Review Board.

Related: Chief responds to Salt Lake officer seen shoving man to the ground on ABC4 live broadcast

LATEST NEWS STORIES: