Salt Lake City resident released from ICE facility after community raises money for bond

AURORA, Colo. (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City resident detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been released Thursday after nearly four months in custody and it’s all thanks to community members who donated more than $5,000 to cover the bond.

Isaac Bustos, who prefers the pronouns ‘they’ and them,’ first met Nicholina Womack through her organization, Futureindesign (FIND). The programs help at-risk youth succeed in the field of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics to pull them out of intergenerational poverty.

“They’re extremely creative, brilliant, and articulate. They’re very kind and loves to spend their free time volunteering,” she said. “They’re exactly what we want as a model for our young adults to be.”

Womack told ABC4 News Bustos volunteers with the Inclusion Center for Community and Justice and went on to receive a scholarship to complete a web development program at the University of Utah. They also created a volunteer youth board to provide mentorship to other students like them.

“They’re someone that pulls from their own experience and sees the injustices and they sees the barriers and want to work in the community to help resolve and remove them,” she said.

She said Bustos was brought to the United States when they were a baby. In June, they were detained by ICE and remained in custody for the next four months.

“They have no knowledge of another country and they haven’t left this country obviously because of fear of what could happen,” she said. “They’ve grown up with all of the values and traditions that we do here in the U.S. To just rip them out of that and put them in another country they really don’t know is just heartbreaking.”

Bustos and Womack in an exclusive video call with ABC4 News Thursday

In an exclusive video call with ABC4 News just moments after they were released from the Aurora facility, Bustos described feeling hopeless at times.

“As soon as I went into detention, I was immediately put on suicide watch because this is my worst fear. Everything I’ve been fearing just happened instantly,” they said.

Womack said she found out at the beginning of the week about Bustos’ bond hearing and immediately took to social media for help. Within 24 hours, she said they hit their goal of $5,000.

“I’m overjoyed, grateful. I’m just happy. Still shocked. Still lost for words. I’m ecstatic. I can start living my life again,” said Bustos. “I want to thank anybody who might be watching this. It’s inexplicable that this much money was raised is such a short amount of time.”

Womack traveled eight hours in her car from Salt Lake City to Aurora, Colorado to bring Bustos home. However, she said the fight for citizenship is just beginning. They’ll be working on fees for legal representation as they move through the immigration process.

“This is just the trailer. We have all this great support when something big like this happens. But we don’t realize there’s just so many other things that are going to come after. This is just the first step,” she said. “It’s incredibly difficult. It can take up to 10 years to get that process going.”

